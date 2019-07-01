The doors of the former Cri Bar have re-opened six and a half years after they were closed and the locks changed.

Market St, a new modern bar and eatery on the eponymous street in Napier, officially launched on Friday.

Steve Kelly who, along with his wife Sarah, owns the business, said the opening night had gone even better than they had hoped.

"The feedback from people was just incredible."

Advertisement

He said there had been lots of reminiscing about the old days of the Cri.

"If the walls could talk there would be even more stories to come out."

The closure of the Cri Bar in Napier left a void in its CBD. Photo / Glenn Taylor

He said the Cri had been an iconic social space in Napier, and they had tried to re-create that in a modern setting.

He said the space is one he and his wife would like to be in.

"That's how we build our bars, based on what works for us is what works for a lot of people."

The couple is already looking ahead to how they can use the outdoor space as well, Kelly said they are hoping the street will be able to become another little hub during Art Deco.

"We're looking at building a food trailer and a beverage trailer so we can add those in the space as well."

They also have an Aperol Spritz street party planned, and hope to have a musician playing outside some afternoons.

"For us it's about making it a really vibrant space out there."

People will also be able to hold events at Market St, and Kelly said they pride themselves on being able to do anything for anybody.

"We can do all sorts of really cool things, it's just about what people are after and how much they want to spend and then we can tailor make different little menus based on that."

While Market St is the couple's focus right now, Kelly said they hoped to open more venues in Napier.

"We're looking forward to doing more venues over the next couple of years."

General manager of the Napier City Business Inc Zoe Barnes said it was an understatement to say the CBD was excited about Market St opening.

"For the many years the old Cri venue has laid empty it has left a noticeable void within the CBD due to its anchor location linking the two shopping trunks of Emerson and Tennyson Streets.

"As we continue to build our entertainment precinct within the CBD these connections grow more and more important as a way to bring the CBD together.

"Steve and Sarah are also extreme professionals, and have created a beautiful, modern and fun space that is already proving to be extremely popular within the local community."

As well as a bar, Market St will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner.