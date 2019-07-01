The doors of the former Cri Bar have re-opened six and a half years after they were closed and the locks changed.

Market St, a new modern bar and eatery on the eponymous street in Napier, officially launched on Friday.

Steve Kelly who, along with his wife Sarah, owns the business, said the opening night had gone even better than they had hoped.

"The feedback from people was just incredible."

He said there had been lots of reminiscing about the old days of the Cri.

"If the walls could talk there would be even more stories to come out."

The closure of the Cri Bar in Napier left a void in its CBD. Photo / Glenn Taylor
He