Hawke's Bay is spending over $100 million a year on online shopping and most of it is going to Kiwi companies.

A New Zealand Post report on eCommerce in New Zealand shows people in Hawke's Bay spent more than $120 million online last year, a 14 per cent jump on 2017.

Residents in the region's average spending was around $100 per shop.

The Full Download 2019 report was undertaken by NZ Post for the second year in a row and showed courier delivery has now surpassed mail as the largest contributor to NZ Post revenue.

The report shows Hawke's Bay

