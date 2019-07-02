On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"The food subscription services also make healthy alternatives easier to access. My Food Bag and Bargain Box have a large market share, however On Yer Plate amongst other options is Hawke's Bay's own very popular food box.
"Omnichannel service provision ie in-store, on-line and click and collect are also now becoming standard service provisions."
Two Lippy Ladies in Napier, a women's vintage and rockabilly fashion store, have led the Omnichannel charge actually starting as an online store before opening shop on Market St.
Owner Natalie O'Donnell said that their online store accounts for well over half of their total sales in winter, with the Market St store taking over half in summer.
They were also early adopters of both Laybuy and Afterpay online and in store, and noticed an immediate jump in sales due to this which now account for 22 per cent of their sales.
Napier City Business Inc manager Zoe Barnes said that the change in recent years to online shopping has helped Napier retail businesses compared with other regions around the country.
"While online shopping has definitely changed the face of retailing in recent years, Napier retailers are not feeling these effects quite as much as other parts of the country with Marketview reporting an increase in locals (Napier) spending online of 6.6 per cent for the last quarter which is significantly behind the national average of 10.9 per cent."