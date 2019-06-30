COMMENT

by Richard Klipin, Financial Services Council CEO

As KiwiSaver settles into its second decade we're getting a lot more comfortable with asking some important questions about our investment.

What's the right level of fees we should be paying? What's the right contribution level? Should it be compulsory? What is my fund investing in? These types of conversations are great and I'm delighted that Kiwis are gradually gaining a voice on these important issues.

It demonstrates that the debate is maturing and that we are increasingly engaging on and understanding where our money goes and how it is being invested.