EDITORIAL:

One definition of the word "irony" is something which appears to be something on the surface but, in actuality, is radically different. Doing one thing, while meaning the opposite, is an example of irony.

It would certainly be ironic if New Zealanders were fully aware the palm oil products they refuse to put in their shopping trolleys had been produced with assistance from their own KiwiSaver investments.

While large swathes of us have embraced ethical behaviour in many areas of our lives, it appears an incongruence for an estimated $4 billion of our KiwiSaver money to be helping underwrite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: