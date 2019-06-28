COMMENT:

Auckland International Airport's fantastic share price performance has been a major NZX story this year.

At yesterday's close the airport had a market value of $11.9 billion. This was just behind Meridian Energy, the NZX's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of $12.2b.

a2 Milk was in third position with a market value of $10.8b, followed by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on $8.9b and Spark $7.3b.

Fletcher Building, which was once the NZX's most valuable company, languished in tenth position with a $4.1b market capitalisation after another dreadful week.

Auckland Airport has had a total sharemarket return of

