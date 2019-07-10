A small Auckland brewery which started out in its founder's garage is proving popular with Chinese consumers within months of its market debut.

Deep Creek Brewery, which employs 15 staff at its Silverdale brewery and 30 for its North Shore brew pub, began exporting to China in January. Six months later, the market has responded beyond what the craft beer brewer had expected.

The brewer, which specialises in sour fruity beers of German and Belgian origin that "taste of an island holiday" and "hazy IPAs", exports canned beer to China, Taiwan, Malaysia and Australia, and a handful of Nordic countries.

