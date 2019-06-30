Aucklander Ruby Dreifuss, 27, discusses how she finds being her own boss and what it's like splitting her time between running two very different businesses.

What does your business do?

I have an online store called Ingenue that is essentially a collection of boutique homeware and lifestyle goods, many of which weren't previously available in New Zealand. I started the business in August last year with the intention of being the online gift destination. I have a warehouse based in Eden Terrace in Auckland.

What was the motivation for starting it?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When I was a student I worked part time

Related articles: