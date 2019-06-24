COMMENT

by Gavin Evans

Transparency and disclosure are central tenets of investment markets and good decision-making relies on good information.

So it was disheartening to hear executives from Air New Zealand, Auckland International Airport, BP, Refining NZ and Z Energy talking in circles earlier this month on the investment needed to keep up with projected fuel demand at Auckland airport – this country's main link to the rest of the world.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Many of the issues came down to a lack of information or structured processes for sharing and then acting on it. Ironically, hardly any media were present for the