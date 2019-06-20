COMMENT:

More than a year ago, I began predicting in columns and on Newstalk ZB and other radio that the number of houses to be built under Phil Twyford's KiwiBuild scheme would be zero.

How my left-wing interlocutors guffawed!

The Beehive, they advised listeners, was well on track to deliver KiwiBuild's 100,000-home target and at least 1000 before the end of June 2019.

Since then, Twyford announced his Buying Off The Plans scheme, as well as using part of his $2 billion fund to buy houses which were already built but had failed to sell. Even including them, the June

