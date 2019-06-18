Auckland Trotting Club members are set to vote on a $20 million-plus land sale proposal to repay banks due to their 246-unit apartment scheme facing $40m losses, a chief says.

Rod Croon, vice-president and acting chief executive of the Auckland Trotting Club, said members would hold a special general meeting tomorrow at 6.30pm to vote on a proposal from the board to sell 350 and 352 Manukau Rd where a Caltex service station and Burger King trade on leases of some years.

Croon said estimated values on those sites of 3360sq m and 2490sq m from Bayleys and Colliers gave

