Being an Uber Eats delivery driver might sound pretty convenient for a side hustle — but is it really worth it?

Melbourne retail and customer service employee Amy Tobin thinks so.

She works 38 hours per week in her retail job, and on weeknights and weekends drives around delivering food.

Between Monday and Sunday last week, Tobin says she made A$433.64 from her fares, based on a total of 48 trips over 21 hours — the equivalent of A$20.65 ($21.69) per hour.

She said she also deducts A$50 per week so she can pay the money directly to the Australian Taxation Office at tax time.

"The earnings for me have been pretty good," she said in her YouTube video. "Overall I made A$433.64. So from trips, I actually made A$414.76 and then A$8 of tips and then there are also promotions. So one of them was between 6pm and 8pm, it's 1.2x surcharge - and that boosted my payments up by $10.88.

"For me, that's really good. I am deducting A$50 per week of tax there so I can save that for when it comes to tax time, and I'll pay that directly to the ATO.

"I'm located in the north east suburbs of Melbourne and we've only recently got Uber Eats so I feel as though there are not too many drivers here."

She said petrol costs her around $80 for a full tank. She keeps all her petrol receipts in the glove box and notes down the kilometres she's driven after each shift.

According to the Uber website, delivery drivers can make "at least A$1000 for your first 75 trips in Sydney".

