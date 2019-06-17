Spark customers can get a free Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament Pass when they purchase an eligible mobile or broadband plan, the telco said today.

People who have already bought a Tournament Pass might now be eligible for a refund (see the ins-and-outs below).

The new marketing move likely to rile rivals 2degrees, Vodafone and Vocus (owner of Orcon, Slingshot and Flip), who have been in talks to re-sell Tournament Passes.

The trio say they upgraded their networks to support better Spark Sport streaming, with the quid pro quo being that they would be able to re-sell World Cup passes at a fair price.

But all three telcos say Spark is offering uneconomic terms, and complain they missed the boat on the $60 early bird offer that was available in May (a Tournament Pass now costs $80, with the price rising to $90 on the eve of kick-off in September).



Earlier this month, Vodafone NZ boss Jason Paris said while he still ultimately wanted to reach a deal and have the Spark Sport app feature on Vodafone TV, he had been taken aback by both the commercial terms and the number of games Spark had to make available to TVNZ (the state broadcaster will show the opener, all of the All Blacks pool games and the AB's presumed quarter-final on a one-hour delay, plus the semis and the finals live).

Earlier, Vocus Consumer GM Taryn Hamilton told the Herald, "Spark approached the industry last year asking that we make sure our networks are Rugby World Cup-ready.

"We have invested millions in ours, bringing forward network investment to ensure our network is rock solid."

He added, "We were keen to resell Rugby World Cup streaming passes. Spark has finally given us commercial pricing – which is underwhelming – after the prices are announced to the general public and [earlybird] passes go on sale," Hamilton says.

"It's too little, too late, and far from the partnership we and others were promised. This is pretty concerning behaviour given how much of a fuss Spark made about fair competition when objecting to the Vodafone and Sky merger."

This morning, a Spark spokeswoman told the Herald, "We have ongoing commercial discussions with a number of potential wholesale partners. All progressing well from our perspective."

The free offer

Spark said this morning that anyone on a pay monthly plan that costs $59.99 or above (either new or existing customers), who purchases a mobile device above the value of $199 on interest-free payments (24-month term), will get a free Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament Pass from Spark.

And anyone who signs up to a 12-month Unlimited broadband plan or a Rural Wireless 240GB Wireless plan (either new customers, or existing customers who are out of contract and sign up to a new 12-month term) is also eligible for a free Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament Pass.

Spark says small business customers also stand to benefit, as the offer is available to business mobile customers who sign up to a pay monthly plan at $60.86 or above (either new or existing customers) on a 24 month term plan and to business broadband customers who sign up to an Unlimited Business Bundle or Unlimited Naked plan (either new customers, or existing customers who are out of contract and sign up to a new 12-month term).

These offers are in addition to the early bird standalone Spark Sport pricing that is already available to anyone in market ($79.99 for all 48 matches live and on demand, until 10 September 2019) – and are another way to ensure that as many New Zealanders as possible get to stream the Rugby World Cup, Spark says.

Customers who have already purchased a Tournament Pass separately and want to take up this Spark offer can simply contact Spark Sport to cancel their existing pass and receive a refund – and then take up the Spark offer.

Joe Goddard, Tribe Lead for Spark Customer says, "As the licensed broadcaster of the tournament in New Zealand, Spark's substantial investment in the event puts Spark in a unique position in how we are able to market our Tournament Passes and associate Spark products and services with the Rugby World Cup. We are thrilled therefore to be able to offer eligible Spark customers this very special deal."

It is important to note that New Zealanders don't have to be a Spark customer to get access to the Rugby World Cup. Anyone can purchase a Rugby World Cup Tournament Pass, irrespective of their mobile or broadband provider, directly from Spark Sport, Goddard says.