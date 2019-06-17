Outdoor clothing brand Edmund Hillary, which was inspired by the late mountaineer, is seeking to raise $3 million in capital to fund its global expansion.

The social enterprise, which donates 2 per cent of every sale to charitable and philanthropic causes, is offering up a 23.6 per cent stake in the company in exchange for $8 per share and a minimum investment of $23 through UK-based online investment platform Crowdcube.

The company has a pre-raise valuation of $9.36m, according to the crowdfunding site.

So far the company had raised £70,908 ($137,480) by 37 investors.

Edmund Hillary Brands

