ANZ bank boss David Hisco is leaving his role under a cloud after an internal review of his personal expenses.

Hisco's departure follows ongoing health issues as well as board concern about the characterisation of certain transactions following an internal review of personal expenses.

Hisco does not accept all of the concerns raised by the Board, he accepts accountability given his leadership position and agrees the characterisation of the expenses falls short of the standards required.

ANZ today confirmed the appointment of Antonia Watson as acting CEO of ANZ New Zealand, following the departure of Hisco.

ANZ New Zealand chairman and former prime minister Sir John Key said: "We are disappointed David is leaving ANZ under such circumstances after such a long career, however his departure is the right one in these circumstances given the expectations we have of all our people, no matter how senior or junior.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced executive in Antonia Watson to step in while we conduct a search for a replacement. Antonia's extensive banking career has her well-placed to help ANZ manage through this transition," Key said.

Hisco had been CEO of ANZ New Zealand since 2010 when he took over from Jenny Fagg.

In the year to September he earned $3.76 million while the bank made just short of $2 billion in net profit.