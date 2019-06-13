Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

In today's edition:

Listed property running hot
Cannabis float price questioned
Vocus officially in play

Auckland residential property investors might be feeling the cold bite of winter but listed property investments have had a strong run of late.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Investors have continued to flock to dividend-paying stocks in the falling interest rate environment and property stocks have benefited.

Last month the New Zealand real estate securities index was up 4 per cent compared to the S&P/NZX50 index which

Cannabis float priced too high?

Energy giant bids for Orcon owner Vocus