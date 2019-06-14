Cannabis entrepreneur Ross Smith faces a police investigation for allegedly breaching a judge's order related to a series of alleged harmful and offensive online comments.

On 31 May, the District Court at Tauranga made an interim harmful digital communications order against Smith over comments he allegedly made.

The applicant in the matter requested for their name not to be disclosed.

'Out of hand': Kiwi cannabis founders embroiled in legal battle

In his statement on the evidence presented by the applicant, Judge Brooke Gibson notes that the material breaches one or more of the communications principles set

