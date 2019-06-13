COMMENT:

Sometimes there seems no end to the case of Kim Dotcom.

In the Supreme Court this week, his lawyers began speaking of German income tax legislation.

It was one of those moments in which time froze to a glacial crawl and it seemed the Dotcom case would forever be a part of New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And it might yet, because of another Kim.

As the Supreme Court hears arguments for and against extradition, the Court of Appeal - only a short walk up the road - has issued a decision in the case of Kyung Yup Kim.

Charged with murder