New Zealand's net migration rate for the year to April 2019 rose to 55,800 from 50,200 in April 2018 - up more than 10 per cent.

A new statistical model has meant some ongoing revision to the figures, but the latest data indicated a "second wind" for net migration was still in play, said ASB senior economist Mike Jones.

If it continued it could have implications for the Reserve Bank's assumptions about the economy which are based on falling net migration, Jones said.

Annual net migration has remained at high levels since the December 2014 year, StatsNZ said today.

