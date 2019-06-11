Amazingly enough, it's 2019 and we're still arguing about the definition of hacking in the wake of the Treasury web server misconfiguration which National took advantage of to hurt the Government while shooting the moral high horse it rode in on stone dead.

To techies, being a hacker used to be someone who took creative and sometimes ugly shortcuts to quickly solve coding and computer problems.

That was in the 80s and 90s and I was reminded of it after one of the original hacking groups, The Cult of the Dead Cow or cDc as the cool dads call it,

