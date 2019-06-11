Three strong possibilities have emerged for Ikea's opening site in Auckland following Costco's announcement it will launch at Westgate.

The field has been narrowed due to a theory the two multinational retailers feed off each other and therefore like to be positioned reasobaly closeby.

Yesterday, executives from a number of businesses at Costco's announcement on the corner of Gunton Dr and Maki St, Westgate, speculated about Ikea's location.

Chris Wilkinson speculated on Ikea Auckland sites. Photo/Mark Mitchell
"Where there's a Costco, there's often an Ikea right beside it or very nearby," said one executive who did not want to be named. "Have you noticed?"

That hinted at Westgate owner

