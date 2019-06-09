Hawke's Bay Tourism is "disappointed" as Statistics New Zealand prepares to drop its monthly survey of bed nights in the region.

Stats NZ has dropped four surveys it undertakes, one being the monthly Commercial Accommodation Monitor (CAM), also known as the Accommodation Survey.

Hawke's Bay Tourism acting general manager Hamish Saxton said the dropping of the Commercial Accommodation Monitor (CAM), also known as the Accommodation Survey, would make planning harder and leave the region in the dark about how well tourism was doing.

"The current lack of quality research is of frustration to regions, such as ourselves, that rely on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: