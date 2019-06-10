A startup that's taking on Lime in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch has received a serve from the e-scooter giant.

Inexperienced operators "present risks," Lime regional government relations director Mitchell Price posted this morning.

Flamingo, founded by 21-year-olds Jacksen Love and Nick Hyland, is putting its first scooters on the streets of Auckland tomorrow - and by the end of July it will have 525 on the road in the city (Lime has 950 scooters in the city, while Wave is licensed for up to 400).

It will also put 400 scooters into the Wellington trial later this month, and 300

Flamingo bites back

