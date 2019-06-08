Wool processor and trader New Zealand Wool Services International - utimately owned by Chinese textiles investor Shandong RuYi Science and Technology Group - reported a $3.2 million loss in 2018 due to sharply higher financing costs.

The loss compared with a $824,000 shortfall in the previous year, according to accounts lodged with the Companies Office.

The accounts show financing costs shot up to $4.8m from $1.2m in the previous year while revenue increased to $152.6m from $139m.

NZ Wool Services said a provision for impairment of receivables came to $6.1m from $1.21m.

A note to the accounts says the figure related to an interest bearing loan to a related party.

Loans from related parties came to $31.1m in 2018 from $39.5m a year earlier.

Ownership of NZ Wool Services - the country's largest wool exporter - changed hands in 2016 after its parent in Australia - Lempriere - was taken over by a Shandong RuYi.

NZ Wool Services, which has a wool scouring joint venture with NZX-listed Cavalier, was originally established as a subsidiary of the New Zealand Wool Board in 1991 to market New Zealand wool worldwide.

It was acquired by Lempriere, one of the world's largest wool merchants and processors, in 2013.

In 2016, Lempriere was taken over by its then half owner, Shandong RuYi.

In April 2016, Shandong Ruyi bought a controlling stake in French fashion firm SMCP for €1.3 billion in one of the largest overseas acquisition deals in China's fashion industry.

After the acquisition, SMCP stepped up its global expansion plans, especially in China's e-commerce sector.