There's a storm raging outside the Reserve Bank as I sit down for a chat with governor Adrian Orr in his Auckland branch office.

It is literally wild weather, umbrella busting stuff, but it seems wrong not to grab the metaphor, given our governor's love of lively language.

It won't be the last colourful analogy in this interview.

The metaphorical storm is of course the turmoil that Orr and the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) have generated in the industry as they seek to raise the level of capital banks hold to guard against the risk of failure.

It's a storm that's

What's next