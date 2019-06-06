Coming soon to Instagram feeds everywhere: more sponsored advertisements from "influencers."

While this may be good news for users with large followings who make money promoting products, for the rest of us, it could mean wading through more unwanted ads in our feeds.

On Tuesday, Instagram, a Facebook-owned platform known for photos that inspire envy and ire, announced changes to its advertising strategy that would allow brands to promote influencer-created content in people's feeds, even if those people do not follow the influencer's account.

"One of the biggest requests from brands to date is the ability to incorporate branded content

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: