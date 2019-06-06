During a recent lunch, a Kiwi advertising executive re-told an old joke that will be familiar to many in the industry.

"New Zealand is so small it only has three accounts," he said with a grin.

"But that's okay because we've got four agencies fighting for them."

The tongue-in-cheek observation strikes at the heart of a common view that there are simply far too many ad agencies floating around and that it would probably make sense for a few to be merged or eliminated entirely.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This sentiment hasn't applied just to the small two- or three-piece bands plying their trade

What are we even fighting for?

Related articles:

Just don't call it an ad agency