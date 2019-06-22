More young workers are monetising their hobbies and supplementing their salaries through a second job. But are we working ourselves too hard? Alice Peacock reports.

When Charlotte Fleetwood-Smith's alarm rings, just after 5am, she pulls on her gym gear and is in her car within half an hour.

By 6am, she's made the 15km drive from her home in Hobsonville to Takapuna and is on stage at Les Mills' North Shore club to teach a half-hour Bodystep class. By 8am she's at the AJ Park offices in downtown Auckland, where she works full-time as a solicitor specialising in intellectual property

