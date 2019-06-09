Matthew Beasley, 22, co-founder of eco-friendly subscription company Live Green discusses the challenges he has come up against due to his age and the business' humble "side gig" beginnings.

What does your business do?

Live Green was an idea for us to provide sustainable alternatives to household essential products. Due to the fact that our products are super essential for around the house and consumed by everybody on a regular basis we wanted to create a subscription service as well as really cool products.

We have dish washing liquid, washing powder, natural soaps, shampoo bars, bamboo toothbrushes, toilet cleaner and

