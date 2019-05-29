An ownership shake-up at Independent communications agency Pead PR will see all three members of the senior leadership team become shareholders.

Managing director Sarah Munnik and group account directors Anna Farrera and Louisa Kraitzick will join founder and chief executive Deborah Pead shared owners.

Pead said the move was a big milestone for Pead PR.

"Building this business has been a life mission for me and it makes me very proud to see colleagues whom I admire so much, choose to dedicate their passion and ability to the continued growth and success of Pead PR.

"This is a natural progression for us and one that started three years ago with the appointment of Sarah Munnik who is now our MD.

"Through shared ownership, we are re-balancing our leadership for a new generation of team members and future proofing the agency for our clients and our team."

Munnik said the opportunity to take Pead PR into the future is very exciting.

"Anna, Louisa and I have a clear joint vision and are looking forward to guarding Pead PR's reputation for delivering outstanding work, putting our team first and having some fun along the way."

Pead won't be stepping away however. She will continue to work across new business development, client relations and projects close to her heart, while broadening her focus to new challenges in the years ahead.

Founded in 2001, Pead PR is the largest independent agency in New Zealand and a member of global communications platform IPREX.

The shared ownership model will see the business remain independent and New Zealand owned.