Air New Zealand's chairman is dismissing claims the company's chief executive is considering a move to politics.

Political editor Barry Soper believes Christopher Luxon could be an option for National in the Botany seat.

But, board chair Tony Carter told NewstalkZB Luxon has confirmed he remains committed to Air New Zealand.

It was thought National list MP Alfred Ngaro was going to leave the party to head a new religious party and contest the Botany seat.

But Ngaro has now confirmed he'll instead stay with National.