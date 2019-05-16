Newstalk ZB has today confirmed final details of its refreshed line-up for 2019.

In what is one of New Zealand's most hotly anticipated returns, Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford will launch their brand new Afternoon talk show on July 1.

NZME head of talk Jason Winstanley says it is fantastic to announce the final stages of the Station's succession plan.

"Newstalk ZB is already home to the best in the business. And now we've capped off our weekday line-up with the addition of these exceptional broadcasters. We are excited to see what Simon and Phil bring to the party."

The pair will split the weekday timeslot with Andrew Dickens, who'll host the show on Mondays, with Barnett and Gifford hosting the rest of the week.

Dickens had done an exceptional job growing the station's afternoon audience over the past 18 months, Winstanley said.

Today's announcement caps off a busy 18 months for New Zealand's number one talk station.

The evolution began with the introduction of The Devlin Radio Show and The Weekend Collective with Tim Wilson and Tim Roxborogh on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

This was followed by the launch of Kerre McIvor Mornings and Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive following the departure of ZB legends, Leighton Smith and Larry Williams.

The Mike Hosking Breakfast weekday show was also extended from 8.30am to 9am.

Winstanley says it's been a privilege to reinforce the legacy network.

"Newstalk ZB is attracting more listeners than ever, it's such a big part of many New Zealanders lives, this continuing evolution of 'ZB' is a responsibility we take incredibly seriously.

"We've carefully ensured a strong structure and line-up is in place to meet the needs of our loyal audience and to attract new listeners in the years to come."