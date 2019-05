Rocket Lab has abandoned this evening's launch of its satellite mission for the US Air Force from Māhia Peninsula.

The company said on its Twitter page that it was "standing down from today's launch to conduct additional payload checks."

The next launch opportunity is no earlier than 6pm tomorrow.

Standing down from today's launch to conduct additional payload checks. The next launch opportunity is no earlier than 06:00 UTC / 18:00 NZT, 5 May. Stay tuned for updates! — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) May 4, 2019

Today was the first of a 14-day launch window (4 May to 17 May) for the STP-27RD mission, with daily launch opportunities between 6pm and 10pm.