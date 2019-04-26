Facebook and its fully-owned subsidiary Instagram filed a lawsuit in US federal court against one company and three people based in New Zealand today, the social network's Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigation Jessica Romero said in a post.

The defendants operated a service that provided fake likes, views and followers to Instagram users, Romero alleges.

"The complaint alleges the company and individuals used different companies and websites to sell fake engagement services to Instagram users. We previously suspended accounts associated with the defendants and formally warned them in writing that they were in violation of our Terms of Use. However their activity persisted."

By filing the lawsuit, we are sending a message that this kind of fraudulent activity is not tolerated on our services, and we will act to protect the integrity of our platform, Romero said.

The lawsuit specifically asks the court to prevent the defendants from:

• Engaging and profiting in the sale of fake likes, views and followers on Instagram

• Violating our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines

• Violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and other California laws for distributing fake likes on Instagram even after their access was revoked and their accounts were suspended

More soon.