A Hawke's Bay apple grower is hailing a New Zealand supermarket's decision to refuse to sell braeburn apples that aren't certified as organic.

Countdown, which sells more than five million of the popular apples each year, will now only sell organic ones.

Countdown's head of produce Steve Sexton said the supermarket chain was focused on developing its organic range, particularly fresh produce, to make organics more widely available and affordable for all customers.

To help with supply of organic braeburns it had teamed up with Bostock New Zealand, which now has more than 500 hectares of BioGro certified land and is responsible for marketing and exporting 85 per cent of New Zealand's organic apple crop to the world.

Bostock New Zealand owner John Bostock said braeburn is one of the most popular varieties of apple in New Zealand and was particularly popular in Europe.

"We are excited to supply for the first time, our export quality organic Braeburn apples to Countdown directly.

"We have seen a significant increase in demand for organic products both here and globally and it's great to give our local consumers the chance to eat our highest quality export, organic braeburn apples."

Sexton said Countdown's customers were telling the company they wanted to buy organic for the taste, their health and a desire to protect the environment.

The cost of the apples would not skyrocket at the supermarket as a result of the decision, he said.

"We've been working closely with our organic growers for several years now and these relationships help us remove some of the additional costs of growing organic and pass these savings on to our customers through lower organic prices."