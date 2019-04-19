A seaside campground that has hosted thousands of holidaymakers over the years is on the market - with the hub of family campsite memories likely to make way for housing.

The Sandspit Motor Camp in Waiuku on the Manukau Harbour is being sold by its retiring owner-operators.

The sprawling 6529sq m property is in four titles and zoned residential single use with real estate industry speculation hinting it will go for well over its $2.275 million CV.

It runs alongside the grassy Sandspit Reserve and boat-launching ramp.

The camp contains several accommodation options – ranging from powered caravan plots and tent sites, through to budget cabins.

Bayleys agent Mike Adams said the campground, complete with a playground slide in the water at high tide, reflected the heart of Kiwiana from a bygone era.

"The cabins are basic, yet totally functional - from a time where families talked around the dinner table lit by Tilley lanterns or played cricket on the grass outside."

Adams said there was an opportunity to purchase the business as a "turn-key" operation.

The buildings include 11 standard open-plan cabins, 10 individual grassed sites for tent campers, communal toilets and bathrooms, and a kitchen and laundry block.

There is also a large three-bedroom two-storey owner's house on a seaward-facing section.

Old style cabins at the Sandspit Motor Lodge have been popular with families for decades. Photo / Bayleys

Adams said the camp could easily be expanded by adding more cabins and upgrading and modernising the accommodation.

Council zoning meant there was also potential to create a boutique-sized accommodation lodge for up to 10 people.

But fellow Bayleys agent Virginia Zhou said it was likely the land would be converted into a residential area.

All of the four individual section titles are accessed off Rangiwhea Rd with the two waterfront sections standing at 2456sq m and 2049sq m.

Zhou said there was also an opportunity to create up to eight smaller sections with council consent.

"The broad guideline of the residential single house zone is to maintain and enhance the existing amenity values of the established surrounding neighbourhood based on special characteristics," Zhou said.

"In this case, the mature waterfront tree-line and of course the waterfront vista and access over Sandspit Reserve."

She said there had been housing developments emerging in nearby Waiuku and other Franklin District townships of Pukekohe, Tuakau, Clarks Beach and Patumahoe.

"Few, however, have the waterfront positioning of the Sandspit Motor Campsite."

The Sandspit Motor Camp had a council rating valuation of $2.275m for the land and buildings alone, without the business.

The average house value in the area was $620,700 according to property website QV.

The freehold land and buildings – but not including the Sandspit Motor Camp business – at 9, 11, 13 and 15 Rangiwhea Rd in Waiuku will be sold by tender closing at 4pm on May 16.