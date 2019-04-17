Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

Barramundi gives BHP the flick

Fisher's listed Barramundi fund, which invests in Australian shares, has sold out of mining giant BHP as the stock nudged 52-week highs on the ASX this month. But the decision wasn't based on value.

a2, Blackmores share prices diverge

A2 Milk and Australian vitamin maker Blackmores are often lumped in together because the unofficial "daigou" trade channels are a big part of their businesses. But while A2 milk's share price has being going ballistic, Blackmores' has been heading south - with daigou at the centre of it all.

Insurer's parent hoovers up higher dividend

Accounts for AIG Insurance New Zealand, a major sponsor of the All Blacks, show the insurer paid out $15 million in dividends in its 2018 financial year.

Bank capital costs in the spotlight

Banks may need more capital than previously thought under proposed Reserve Bank capital adequacy changes, according to analysts at UBS.

AMP NZ funds dive

AMP New Zealand says a downturn in global markets and the closure of some of its older products are behind its drop in retail funds under management last year. But what effect did the Australian Royal Commission and uncertainty over its future in New Zealand have in the drop?

Sky City offloads carparks, plans fourth hotel

SkyCity Entertainment Group's $220 million carpark sale has been given the thumbs up by analysts, amid news of a planned new hotel or apartment development.

UBS lifts profit sharply

A near doubling of income from fees and commissions helped drive investment bank UBS New Zealand to a $7.8 million net profit in calender 2018 from just $0.5 million in the previous year.

Napier Port roadshow rolls on

Contrary to a report in Australian Financial Review, an ASX listing is not being sought.

Halifax, CBL costs mount

Investors in collapsed Australian derivatives trader Halifax must be wondering how much it is going to end up costing for the company to go through administration. Meanwhile latest figures for failed insurer CBL Corporation show more than $4m in administrative and legal costs have been racked up since administrators were appointed on February 23 last year.

Analysts react to Air NZ update

Air New Zealand's business review has landed to a muted welcome from analysts. Andrew Steele at FCNZ and Wade Gardiner of Craigs Investment Partners give their verdict on the airline's strategy update.

Westland's big shareholders bide their time

"We haven't formed a view on the offer yet," a spokesperson for Southern Pastures said when asked for comment on a takeover offer for Hokitika-based Westland Milk.

Winds of change for Fonterra

FCNZ analyst and longtime Fonterra watcher, Arie Dekker, runs the ruler over the co-operative's interim report.

Hang on, is that a plain-speaking interim report?

Fonterra's 2019 interim report is a thing of simplicity and plain-speaking compared to the imagery flash and hype of last year's effort.

HK's First Pacific takes a bath on Goodman Sale

Hong Kong investment company First Pacific has taken a US$280m ($408m) bath on the sale of its half share in Australasian food group, Goodman Fielder.

NAB taps Southern Man for chair

He once spent three and a-half years working as a midnight-to-dawn disc jockey at Dunedin's 4XO radio station. Now he's chairman of BNZ parent National Australia Bank.

Tip Top sale problematic

Bids close on Monday for Fonterra's Tip Top ice cream business but the sale process has been anything but smooth, according to sources close to the company.

Mobi2Go raises $5m

Wellington-based Mobi2Go, which specialises in online ordering solutions for the hospitality sector, has raised $5 million from a funding round led by New Zealand technology venture capital specialist, Movac.

Blackstone seeks buyer for Burger King franchise

American private equity firm Blackstone is on the hunt for a buyer to take over the Burger King New Zealand franchise. Deutsche Craigs has been hired to run an auction for the fast food business.

Vodafone a value stock, Paris says

Vodafone NZ might be poised to fill a Xero-size whole in the NZX, but it will be a very different type of stock, despite the pair both being in the technology business. Chief executive Jason Paris opens up about the planned IPO.

