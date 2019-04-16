KFC New Zealand has opened its first ever motorway service centre drive-thru store today.

The fast-food restaurant chain's new store is located within the motorway service centre at Bombay at the end of Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Restaurant Brands', which operates KFC in New Zealand and Australia, chief marketing officer Geraldine Oldham said the offering caters for commuters who live south of Auckland and travel to and from the city each day.

Restaurant Brands opens KFC New Zealand's first drive-thru located within a motorway service centre, at Bombay. Photo / Supplied

"It was a natural next step for KFC to open its first drive-thru located within a motorway service centre and contribute to the restaurant offerings on this busy Bombay stopover.

"Traditionally KFC has been largely reliant on a strong surrounding residential catchment, however, the demand for quick and convenient eatery options in motorway service centres such as Bombay has been steadily increasing."

An average of 20,000 northbound vehicles, and 22,000 southbound vehicles pass through this section of State Highway 1 each day.

KFC Bombay will create 25 new jobs.

Today, Restaurant Brands New Zealand announced it wouldn't pay a final dividend as it looks to fund significant growth plans.

Over the next five years, Restaurant Brands plans to open 30 new KFC stores and refurbish a further 50-60 stores across Australasia.

The fast-food operator lifted annual earnings 3.3 per cent, reporting an underlying profit of $42.2 million in the 52 weeks ended February 25, up from $40.8m a year earlier.

Net profit increased 0.8 per cent to $35.7m.

The KFC New Zealand unit lifted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation 5.9 per cent to $70.4m.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand also operates Carl's Jr, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

- additional reporting by BusinessDesk