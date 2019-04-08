A new day's catch and a new start for Takitimu Seafoods.

Hawke's Bay's largest fishing business is celebrating its new owner, Ngāti Kahungunu.

"It's a really big deal," said Ngāti Kahungunu CEO, Christina Hape. "It's the biggest single purchase that our Iwi have made."

The purchase of a fishing company has been the aspiration of the Iwi for 30 years she said.

Advertisement

Previously known as Hawke's Bay Seafoods, the change to Iwi ownership is being celebrated by the business's 100 workers.

"The profits will get shared around to the Iwi instead of it being just 3, 4 or 5 people," said Jasmine Emery who works in the factory.

"I've been looking forward to this for years," said another Takitimu worker, Debbie Teire. "To have my own Iwi own their own fisheries. I'm proud to actually be going to work under my own Iwi."

The previous owner of the business, Nino D'Esperdico spent many years embroiled in various accusations from government wartchdogs but their old workers had only good things to say about their former boss.

"Nino was a great boss," said Dawn Rarere. "I mean he's a really lovely guy. The whole family are really cool."



Today's event marks the end of a lengthy negotiation, impacting on all aspects of the business, from fishing to the retail operation.