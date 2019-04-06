Readers tell the Herald that multiple Lime e-scooters are parked with their lights on this morning - signalling they've failed to lock.

Ordinarily, a rider locks a scooter at the end of a ride via Lime's app - ending their journey and ensuring no one gets a free-ride on their credit card.

A Herald journalist arriving at NZME's Graham Street building was among those affected by the bug.

"I'm nervous that I'm going to face a $50 bill, because the scooter still had 20 minutes worth of juice on it," he says.

"But what could I do? I had to go to work."

Support forum threads indicate that while the issue has occasionally happened before, Lime has been proactive in refunding anyone who was incorrectly billed.

And although the Lime scooter in front of NZME shortly disappeared, the journalist's trip history indicated he had not had any freeloading rider billing kms to his credit card.

The daylight saving changeover has a history of causing tech glitches, but Lime - which has been approached for comment - was not immediately available to confirm if it was the culprit in this instance.

Lime scooters were pulled from Auckland streets for a week during February after a bug was discovered that locked up brakes mid-journey, causing 30 injuries.

Auckland's e-scooter trial was recently extended by another seven months until October 31.