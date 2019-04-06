Everyone knows relations between Angel Merkel and Donald Trump are a little chilly.

But if anyone needed reminding that the German Chancellor and US President don't see eye to eye, yesterday's meeting between Merkel and Barack Obama should quickly clear things up.

Merkel, 64, played host to the former US president in Berlin - and the warmth of the relationship was in stark contrast to previous meetings with the man who currently resides in the White House.

Images of the Merkel and Obama get-together show them embracing and smiling, while inside the meeting, that lasted more than an hour, Obama at one point pats Merkel on the back.

Obama was in Berlin today to see Merkel. Looks like they got along a little better than Merkel and Trump pic.twitter.com/HmQ3Cu7fJR — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) April 5, 2019

Obama has even said Merkel was one of his "favourite partners" during his time in office and his last international trip as president was to Germany in November 2016.

A year later, the former Democratic Party leader told a crowd in Berlin of the "outstanding work" across the world Merkel had undertaken.

The former president arrived in Germany yesterday and made a speech to 14,000 people at the World Leadership Summit in Lanxess Arena, Cologne.

Yesterday, the pair were believed to have discussed Trans-Atlantic relations during the hour and a half exchange - and Merkel showed her appreciation with a hug and a kiss on Obama's cheek.

Obama touches Merkel on the back at the conclusion of their meeting. Photo / Getty Images

It comes as a turbulent relationship between Germany and the US continues, with Trump lashing out at Merkel for lowering the country's military spending to below Nato targets.

Angela Merkel's office has released this photo taken today at the G7, which tells you a lot about how things went. pic.twitter.com/IXX6K3ayys — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 9, 2018

US ambassador Richard Grenell said the cuts were a "worrisome signal", while President Trump repeatedly accused Germany of freeloading on US military might.

Last week, Trump - while complaining about how Germany does not pay its fair share - claimed his father was from the country, the Daily Mail reported.

Trump repeated an error he has made in public at least twice, this time adding to the story of his father's supposed European birth.

Donald Trump (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo / Getty Images

He made the claim while seated next to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Norwegian politician who has publicly praised the president for encouraging allies to spend more on defence.

The president said: "I have great respect for Angela and I have great respect for the country."

He added: "My father is German, right? Was German.

"Born in a very wonderful place in Germany, so I have a great feeling for Germany."

But Fred Trump, the president's father, was born in New York - it was his grandfather Friederich Trump who was born in the German village of Kallstadt.