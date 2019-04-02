Spark managing director Simon Moutter will depart on July 1, the company said in a statement.

He will be replaced by customer director Jolie Hodson, who has been with the telco since 2013.

Moutter has recently driven an "agile" restructure of Spark, plus an aggressive drive into sports content and streaming.

The Spark veteran had given the market no indication he was thinking about leaving.

Hodson was named Deloitte CFO of the Year in 2016. The same year, she told the Herald she wanted to break through the glass ceiling and become CEO one day.

Moutter, who served as chief operating officer in the Theresa Gattung era before leaving to become chief executive of Auckland Airport. He returned to Spark in 2012 to take the top job.

