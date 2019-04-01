Kiwis who love decent holidays, without using too much leave, this is your reminder that, if you haven't yet, get your leave requests in now.

This month, you can get 10 days off by using only three days of annual leave.

This is perfect for Monday to Friday workers (sorry shift workers). The break is also during the school holiday period, which makes it even more convenient if you have children.

If you haven't yet, sweet-talk your boss into letting you do this now: take April 23, 24 and 26 off as annual leave.

This leaves you with Good Friday, the weekend, Easter Monday, Anzac Day and then the following weekend. You're welcome!