Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone have released an app for blocking terror content.

The trio say the #ShareNoEvil Chrome browser extension will starve attention-seeking terrorists of the publicity they crave.

If you follow the instructions here to install the free software (instructions are here), it will block the name of the Christchurch gunman on "a number of mainstream websites" and replaces it with the words "Share no evil."

The telcos did not immediately respond to a request to detail the mainstream websites targetted by their app, whose domain was registered by Spark. Nor did they immediately detail what content would be blocked, or at least swapped out with "Share no evil."

Chrome is Google's web browser. An extension - not always loved by IT departments - is a piece of software that gives the browser extra abilities, such as ad-blocking.

Since the March 15 Christchurch shootings, Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone have worked in cooperation to block a number of sites known to be hosting copies of the gunman's video or manifesto, both of which have been banned by the Chief Censor - making it illegal to view or share, with penalties of up to 14 years jail.

Vocus, the owner of Orcon and Slingshot, says it has also been blocking sites that host the banned content.