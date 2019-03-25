Former Mainzeal directors Dame Jenny Shipley, Clive Tilby and Peter Gomm will appeal against a High Court decision ordering them to pay a total of $36 million.

The former directors will today file a notice of appeal of the High Court's judgment in relation to the collapsed construction company case.

They believe have strong grounds to challenge the decision, said their lawyer Jack Hodder QC.

Yesterday, Mainzeal's Richard Yan also announced he was appealing the High Court ruling which demanded he and other directors pay $36 million, saying the decision had erred in law in its findings.

Advertisement

David Chisolm, acting for Yan, this morning confirmed the case going to the Court of Appeal.

Yan's notice of appeal outlined the grounds for taking the matter to the higher court, including claiming there was no deterioration in Mainzeal's financial position between when breaches of the Companies Act were said to have occurred in 2011 and when the company went into liquidation in 2013.