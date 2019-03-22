An open plan commercial building — about 100m south of Newmarket's bustling Khyber Pass — is for sale with vacant possession.

Barfoot and Thompson agents Andrew Clark and Cam Paterson are selling 4 Roxburgh St, which sustains an industrial warehouse-style, single-level concrete and brick building. Clark says the location offers impeccable transport links, being just a few-minutes-drive from the Southern Motorway on-off ramps, and located between the Grafton and Newmarket railway stations.

The freehold property is being sold with vacant possession, via a tender process running through to 3pm, on April 4.

The warehouse-style building comes with both a mezzanine and a forecourt. It rests on a rectangular site of about 438sq m, whose frontage on to Roxburgh St (of about 13m), is presently used for car parking. Originally a medium to high-stud 1950s warehouse, the building was converted and modernised in the 1990s, says Clark.

"In 2010 it was reconfigured for food-grade accommodation, then renovated and refurbished again in 2017. The present owner-occupier has adapted it specifically for their retail requirements.

" However, the open-plan layout would provide considerable versatility and utility for a wide range of alternative commercial type users and occupiers."

From the front carpark, double aluminium-framed glazed doors open though to the high-stud open plan retail area.

Skylights provide excellent natural lighting, while there is also specialist lighting and ducted air.

The mezzanine office and small storage areas upstairs are reached via a steep staircase.

Paterson says the property is zoned Business Metropolitan-Centre. Typically this involves a height limit of 72.5m, although in this case restricted to 40.5m due to Mt Eden Volcanic view-shaft-controls.

"Some of the most affluent neighbourhoods in New Zealand now surround Newmarket," Paterson points out.

"Population density is increasing rapidly in these areas, as is the intensification of residential development. So all this bodes well for continued tenancy and property demand in this most-prized part of Auckland City."