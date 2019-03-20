The gun store where the accused Christchurch shooter purchased four weapons has sold out of the assault rifle used in the massacre.

The apparent run on AR-15 style semi-automatic assault rifles has seen the country's largest chain, Gun City, sell out of stock of that style of weapon, according to the Times UK.

Gun City, owned by David Tipple, revealed on Monday that it had sold four weapons to the gunman accused of last Friday's attack at Christchurch's Deans Ave and Linwood Ave mosques.

Other gun shops told the Times that they also had run out of that variety of rifle.

Separately, an Auckland business owner yesterday was reportedly shocked after seeing boxes on guns stacked up in the back of a courier van.

Tipple said on Monday Gun City did not sell the alleged shooter the AR-15 he used in the attack, which killed 50 people at the Deans Ave and Linwood Ave mosques

The alleged gunman, who had a valid firearms licence, livestreamed his attack.

"I watched the video and saw the rifle... and it was not from any Gun City affiliated store," Tipple said on Monday.

The accused shooter bought four weapons from Gun City online.

Tipple said that he and his staff were "dismayed and disgusted" by Friday's shootings.

However, Tipple said he did not feel responsible for the shootings.

"I had a grandson comment to me: 'Grand Dad why do people think the guns were the problem? The guy was crazy'. He is 6 years old."

He denied there had been any "panic buying" of guns.

Another gun retailer, one of the country's largest hunting supplies stores, stopped online sales of firearms.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce details of gun law reform. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Hunting & Fishing pulled all military-style assault weapons from its shelves on Friday immediately after the terrorist attacks on the Christchurch mosques.

"As far as we are concerned, they will never return," chief executive Darren Jacobs said yesterday.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with New Zealanders in condemning this cowardly attack, and in grief and solidarity with the loved ones of all those killed and injured. We are ready to play our part."

Fish & Game, which represents more than 150,000 anglers and game bird hunters, has also said it does not see any "legitimate recreational hunting use for military assault rifles".

The run on weapons comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks to expedite changes to New Zealand's gun laws.

David Parker, New Zealand's attorney-general, said the day after the terror attack that semi-automatic weapons would be banned.

Ardern is due to reveal more details on changes by the end of this week.