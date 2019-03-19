A supermarket in the heart of Kawerau's town centre has been saved from fire overnight.

Kawerau firefighters were called to New World in Tarawera Court at 1.55am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said this morning the fire was small and had been extinguished by the time the brigade arrived. However, the building was significantly smoke logged.

The fire had also set off the building's sprinkler system, prompting firefighters to stay on scene for some time to help clean up.

Via its Facebook page, the supermarket advised customers it would be closed today and thanked the "awesome local brigade" and the community for their help.

"We have had amazing staff & friends in store shortly after helping with cleanup so we can have your store back up & running for you as quick as possible," the post read.

"As soon as we are able to open to trade we will & we will keep progress updated on this page.. but should be back open sometime today if all continues well❗️"

Twenty minutes later firefighters from Whakatāne were called to reports of a house fire.

However, the call out was a gas bottle leaking and promptly dealt with.