COMMENT:

US President Donald Trump has now deleted his first tweet in response to the Christchurch mosque massacres, which was posted around 8.15pm last night NZT (at which point I retweeted it).

The tweet featured no words of condolence - or any words - just a link to a story on the tragedy posted on alt-right site Breitbart News.

The article was actually a very straightforward account, by Breitbart standards, which drew on material from the Associated Press. However, some of its comments were deeply offensive, flippant and nasty.

Advertisement

The tweet that Trump deleted. Photo / Screenshot

Even now, after many of the comments have been moderated or deleted, there are still many that are questionable, including one that calls Facebook "Flakebook" for deleting copies of the alleged killer's livestream.

As a regular Breitbart reader, the President would have known the likely tenor of comments.

Ten hours later, Trump finally offered a more human response, tweeting a condemnation of the massacre and standing in support of NZ.

Another tweet I found galling was this one from Google-owned YouTube:

Our hearts are broken over today’s terrible tragedy in New Zealand. Please know we are working vigilantly to remove any violent footage. — YouTube (@YouTube) March 15, 2019

While it was good YouTube was working to delete copies of the alleged killer's livestream, many will be questioning the site's policy of letting people upload video without any moderation. The same goes for Facebook and Twitter, used by the alleged killer, which both hosted (now deleted) accounts by the alleged killer that generated the content that was copied to YouTube.

Read more: Tech companies scramble to remove Christchurch shooting video

Social media companies argue for free speech, but cynics will also see a profit motive. Blocking livestreams or reviewing all video content before it went live would dramatically increase their costs.

In the hours after the massacres, Spark, Vodafone and other NZ internet providers worked to block hate sites that were hosting copies of the livestreamed footage. But in the immediate aftermath of the attack, the problem wasn't dark web sites, it was mainstream social media platforms being used to share the sickening footage.

An update to the Privacy Act is currently making its way through Parliament.

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards, who has been constantly grappling with inappropriate content posted to Facebook and other platforms, asked for the power to fine organisations up to $1 million. MPs shot down that request. Maybe now they'll take a second look as the legislative update continues to make its way through Parliament - and take a wider look at how social media is policed.