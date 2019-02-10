Facebook is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week, lauding a decade and a half in which it has gained around 2 billion users for its services, which now include Instagram, WhatsApp and a budding virtual reality platform, Oculus.

But New Zealand Privacy Commissioner John Edwards isn't quite ready to join in the celebrations.

He says that on the one hand, the social network seems to have a new openness.

"I was pleased, in the light of our naming of Facebook as non-compliant with New Zealand law in 2018 [after 64,000 New Zealanders saw their data exposed in Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal], to see the company amend its terms and conditions to assure customers that they could expect the law of their home jurisdiction to apply to the processing of their personal information.

"The individuals, some very senior in the company, with whom I regularly meet, seem genuine in their desire to improve the company's practices," he says.

"However, we do see a pattern in the news media of Facebook's assurances of its commitment to privacy values and improving its performance in light of recent abuses and debacles. These assurances seem to be followed by revelations which indicate Facebook is doubling down on the way it uses personal information rather than improving its privacy practices."

Facebook declined to make anyone from its Australia or New Zealand offices available to discuss recent privacy controversies.

An update to the Privacy Act is currently making its way through Parliament. The bill is currently parked before the Justice Select Committee.

Edwards has praised the legislative update, which would clarify that his office has the power to regulate social networks. However, he has also asked for it to have more teeth.