Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' board has appointed one of its own to take over the retailer's reins after chief executive Mark Goddard unexpectedly left last month.

Director Mary Devine will take on the role of managing director from April 1 and has been tasked with continuing the development of the retail chain's executive team and build on the business's strategic initiatives.

She joined the Hallenstein Glasson board in July last year after an extensive retail career as managing director of Christchurch department store Ballantyne & Co and as chief executive of direct-to-customer retailer EziBuy.

She will step down as a director of Meridian Energy at the electricity generator-retailer's annual meeting in October.

The Hallenstein Glasson role became vacant last month when Goddard resigned to spend more time with his family, having joined the retailer in April 2017.

Goddard replaced Graeme Popplewell who retired at the end of 2016. Popplewell had been chief executive since 2011 and an executive director of the business since 1985 and remains on the board.

Hallenstein Glasson shares rose 0.9 per cent to $4.30 with just 2,700 shares changing hands.

Devine wasn't immediately available for comment.